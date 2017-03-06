Pet of the Week of March 6: Sophia

Miss Winkles Pet of the Week: Sophia
Meet our wonderful and friendly Sophia. She’s a Catahoula mix who knows the best way to spend her time is in someone’s lap. She’s a big girl who thinks she belongs in your lap and deserves all the belly rubs in the world!
Sophia is coming up on three years old and is in search of a home that loves to give snuggles. She’s looking to be someone’s constant companion, by their side wherever they may go, and if that includes a couch and a TV, she’s game.
Sophia is very friendly with the other dogs here at Miss Winkles, and while she likes to play for a few minutes, she always finds her way into the closest lap so she can watch the others play the rest of the time. Lounging with a friend is the key to her happy life. We can’t wait for you to meet this sweet girl with her beautiful and warm-colored eyes, her exotic face spots and her affectionate personality.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
Comments