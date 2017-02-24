Gift of literacy: Kiwanians add to fundraising effort for new Clovis Regional Library

The Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis last week became the newest donor to the proposed 30,000 square-foot new Clovis Regional Library. The club pledged $10,000 to fund early literacy stations in the children’s area of the library set to be built at Clovis Avenue and 3rd Street.
The library will replace the current 8,600 square-foot branch at 1155 5th St.
Measure B funds to the tune of $8 million will fund the building’s construction, but the recently formed Foundation for the Fresno County Public Library is spearheading a large capital funding campaign for $4 million to furnish the space.
Susan Renfro, development officer for Fresno County Public Library, was recently appointed the Foundation’s executive director.
“I help the organizations that we work with fulfill the funding needs that the Measure B tax doesn’t cover,” she said.
Kelly Landano, who has nearly 20 years of experience working for the Fresno County Public Library, was appointed interim county librarian after Laurel Prysiazny resigned abruptly this month, citing health reasons.
“This library is so important to me,” said Landano, who is the mother of five. Her children attended Clovis schools. “This is the library my children used and I’m excited to grow this library system.”
How to help
To donate to the new Clovis Regional Library, visit www.fresnolibraryfoundation.org/new-clovis-regional-library
