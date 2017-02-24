Be on trend, start a collection at this month’s Antiques Street Fair

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

0:50 Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

0:39 What is a levee boil?

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:07 Fresno artists flock to Drink and Draw

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average