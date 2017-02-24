Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Feb. 27: Scout

This dog absolutely loves kids! He’s a family boy at heart and can’t get enough attention. His name is Scout and he’s a Labrador retriever/pit bull blend.
He can be active when it’s appropriate, but he also has a nice mellow side and can be seen relaxing in the sun on his bed at Miss Winkles. He likes to spend time outside, but would love to be inside with his family when they are home. Scout has a pretty awesome look with his creamy coat, and his handsome honey-colored eyes. He’s just turned a year old and is in search of a new family to call his own.
Scout does enjoy other dogs and has more experience with smaller dogs at this point, though he still likes to play rough at times, so he’d like a buddy who can keep up with some rowdy-guy moves. Stop by and enjoy this fun furry buddy and see if he might be your new best friend.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
Comments