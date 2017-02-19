Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Feb. 20: Tater Tot

Her real name is Daisy, but we affectionately call her Tater Tot. She is well-loved by staff as one of our snuggliest dogs who loves to relax and hang out in a lap. One of her favorite positions is to be held like a baby, belly up in your arms, her eyes closed.
Tater Tot is a senior pup at about 11 years old, but she can still get up her gumption to trot around in our play groups and make sure all the little dogs stay in line. She has been doing well with the other small dogs and prefers the mellower groups, but isn’t a fan of bigger dogs. Tater Tot is already potty-trained and has been an indoor dog. She likes children and has a great love for having her ears massaged too!
As a more mature terrier blend, she has already had the benefit of the basic commands, sit, come, and wait, and would make a good first dog for a family, or a great companion for someone with a mellow lifestyle.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
