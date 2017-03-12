Clovis Senior in the Spotlight: Connie Batti

My father was being released from the Army at Hammer Field (now Fresno Air Terminal) following WWII. My mother was one of the nurses doing the health evaluations prior to releasing the men from the Army. They fell in love and married six months later.
I was born on Aug. 21, 1947 in Fresno.
In my youth, I remember picking fruit with my grandmother after the pickers had gone through orchards. For just $1 a lug you could pick your own peaches, nectarines, plums and other fruit. We would take them home and I would help her can them. We also picked cotton, grapes and picked peaches, Yuck! Way too itchy.
I graduated from McLane High in 1965. I also attended Fresno City and Fresno State colleges. I have also attended Wharton School of Business taking non-profit management classes.
I started out as a photo colorist at Gottschalks downtown while attending college. I became an advertising assistant for the 16 JC Penney stores in the Valley. I placed ads in assorted Valley newspapers and charged each store according to a percentage of their store volume.
I was the vice president and part owner of Davis Sales, which placed non-food items in grocery and drug stores. We specialized in footwear, clothing, baby goods, socks, underwear and automotive accessories. We traveled to parts of Korea, Taiwan and China to purchase footwear and clothing for over 1,100 stores. The business was sold to a larger group after 12 years.
I moved on to KSEE-TV and worked to develop the demographic profile using more than 1,000 interviews with Valley residents to assist in reverting the on-air look and assist the sales department using this vital information to assist local and regional account to purchase air time for their customers’ viewing habits. I also traveled with the regional sales manager to meet with key accounts and present the demographic information.
I was the sales manager for three Spanish language radio stations: KGST, KLBN and Radio AMOR. I hired and trained new staff. I worked with local agencies and key accounts and traveled to key accounts in Northern California.
I was the CEO of Girl Scouts Golden Valley Council for 10 years, covering four counties: Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare. I worked with the national organization to increase the number of girls served, reach ethnic goals and remove the Council from the underperforming list of councils through the states.
I hired an Ethnic Manager to work on increasing the ethnicity of girls to match the population base in all four counties. We achieved this goal within six years while achieving our financial goals as required by the Girl Scouts of America. I worked with the board to achieve a goal of not merging with the Sacramento Council, which would have moved the Valley headquarters to Sacramento. The financial situation improved, enabling the Council to purchase their new home on West Shaw Avenue.
I am married to Steven Batti and have one child and three grandchildren.
My husband is a travel agent and we are blessed to have traveled extensively. We have traveled to all but one continent, Antarctica, which is way too cold for me. We love the history and architecture of Rome, Sydney and Barcelona. We have also traveled to other great locations, like Alaska, Bali, Vietnam, Budapest, Prague, Singapore, Shanghai and all over Asia and Europe.
We have found that people all over the world are the same. They want their families to be happy and safe; it’s only the governments that are different.
I love water coloring, quilting and drawing. I am currently taking watercolor and drawing classes at Clovis Senior Activity Center.
