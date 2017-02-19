Classes available in Old Town Clovis for firearm safety, concealed carry certification

Suquie’s Treasures in Old Town Clovis is offering something more than the “old and not so old” as the sign hanging above the entrance says. In January, the antique store began hosting a variety of firearm training classes taught by NRA-certified instructor, Dennis Bushnell.
Bushnell teaches classes for any experience level. Some come to learn the basics of handgun training, while many are taking Bushnell’s class to qualify for a License to Carry a Concealed Weapon (CCW).
Upon completion of the 6-hour-minimum CCW course, the enrollee will receive a certificate that they’ll need in order to apply online for a license. After submitting the application with the Fresno Sheriff’s Department, the applicant will need to pass a background check. Additionally, at that point, the applicant will have already had a background check to have the gun on the application registered their name.
Dennis Boudreaux, co-owner of Suquie’s Treasures, said almost all applications are approved, given the applicant has passed the proper background checks.
Boudreaux is also the owner of DenKirk Arms, which sells firearms and provides firearm transfer services.
Recently, Boudreaux said, “the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms] has modified the federal form to say marijuana use or possession is a crime and you cannot own a firearm if you are a user, or if you’ve been convicted of it.” Convictions of aggravated assault or spousal abuse will also prevent legal ownership, Boudreaux said.
If it’s been a few years since someone has carried, fired, or cleaned a gun, then, Boudreaux said, “it’s definitely time to renew your knowledge, because the info has changed.” And for those who have a CCW license, the licenses must be renewed every couple of years. Bushnell teaches a class for renewal as well.
Boudreaux wanted to offer these classes through the antique store because he knows the importance of taking every precaution and being knowledgeable enough to own or to handle a firearm.
Boudreaux said he likes to see when families take the classes together. Even if only one person in the household owns a gun, “they should all be qualified, if they find the gun in the open, to use it, if they have to, or know how to load it, unload it, and lock it,” he said. In the classroom, Bushnell’s students handle unloaded guns, for hands-on experience to watch and follow along with the instruction.
Because so many horrible accidents occur, often due to accidental discharge or children getting hold of guns, firearm safety in the home is a priority for Boudreaux. “I think it’s up to us in the firearm business to do everything we can to stop that from happening,” he said.
This is why Boudreaux wants to see more people safely secure their guns in the home, with proper locks or safes. “Some people buy a gun and don’t have $10 to buy a lock,” he said.
Boudreaux said he is currently trying to work with National Shooting Sports Foundation. “They offer programs on firearm safety, dealing primarily with the child’s point of view. They have a giveaway program for locks and material,” he said. He said he’s working hard, communicating with Fresno Sheriff’s Department, City of Clovis and Clovis PD, trying to bring this program here to distribute more gun locks.
New firearm training classes will be available in March and more will soon be scheduled. Dates and times of the classes can be found on the Suquie’s Treasures Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Suquies.Treasures, online at www.antiquesatsuquies.com/wd-event-calendar or in the store.
Clovis Antique and Gun Show
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St.
Details: www.antiquesatsuquies.com/wd-event-calendar
Comments