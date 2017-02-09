Veterans to Law School Forum set for Thursday, Feb. 16

Clovis Veterans Memorial District and San Joaquin College of Law are collaborating to bring an inaugural event designed specifically for Veterans who would like to consider an education and career in law. The Veterans to Law School event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium.
Veterans to Law School is a forum for citizens, veterans and family members of veterans to learn about the accessibility of law school. The provisions in the 2009 version of the GI Bill offer wide-ranging options in education, including law school.
SJCL recognizes that veterans have unique needs and will present not only the special options available within the law school for them, but also offer a panel of military veterans who are either alumni or current students at SJCL. The panelists will talk about their experiences and answer audience questions. They include Senior Deputy District Attorney Sally Moreno, who served in the Reserves for more than ten years, including an activation in support of Desert Storm in 1991.
“The resiliency and determination I learned in the military has served well, both through law school, and as an attorney,” she said.
Panelist Monique Taylor is a current student using her husband’s G.I. benefits to attend SJCL.
“I hope other family members of Veterans are aware of this option,” she said.
Admission is free. Registration is available here.
RSVP: (559) 323-2100. Walk-ins are welcome on a seat available basis.
Comments