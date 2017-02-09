World-traveling Clovis Community Band set to take the Paul Shaghoian stage Sunday, Feb. 19

2:52 Parents speak for and against canceling play at Buchanan High Pause

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

0:23 House fire in Fresno on Simpson Ave. near Clark Street

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

1:08 Hanford High's Ryan Johnson, on comeback from ACL injury, signs with San Jose State

2:40 Fresno man rescued from swift water in Mill Creek

1:28 Fresno High clinches NYL boys basketball title

1:06 Lewis Fork Creek floods homes near Yosemite Forks Estates

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states