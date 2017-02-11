Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Feb. 13: Petunia

Petunia can’t make up her mind if getting her face snuggled is more fun, or if wrestling with her doggie friends is the best part of the day! She’s only about seven months old and she’s growing by the day. She’ll be a sturdy girl and has that great big pit bull smile that she loves to share with everyone. We think she has the most gorgeous eyes, too. They are a beautiful silver color, just like her fur.
Petunia is very social and has loved playing with all the puppies and doggies she has met. She has learned “sit,” and enjoys about every treat there is. She has a lot more learning to do, but she’s happy to do it, especially if treats and a bit of love is her reward.
Petunia loves children, too, and would do great as a family dog. If you’re looking for a happy girl to call your own, stop in and visit our sweet Petunia.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
