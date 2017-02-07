The taste of sweet success

Nothing screams “good morning” like a fresh cup of coffee and delicious doughnuts. With a new location of Dutch Bros. Coffee planting roots next to Sprinkles Donuts on the northwest corner of Maple and Behymer avenues, life couldn’t get sweeter.
Sprinkles Donuts is owned and operated by Chen and Sovanya Lee with help from their daughter, Soreath Hok. The doughnut shop was been a staple in the neighborhood since 2008.
“It’s pretty successful,” she said. “They have really gotten to know the neighborhood and the people who live in the area — especially the families and the kids who love their doughnuts. They’ve really become a fabric in the community.”
Hok said when her parents moved from Cambodia to America, her father worked as a baker in a doughnut shop — planting the seed for success.
“My dad is the master baker,” she said. “He kind of took what he learned and made it into his own, so they really worked on perfecting their recipe over the years.”
Her parents aimed to improve their recipes rather than using fancy toppings, she added.
“For us, they just take so much pride in making a high-quality product,” she said. “If you’re a doughnut connoisseur, you take into account the texture of the doughnut and the taste of it. You really taste the difference when you eat their doughnuts in that the dough is really soft.”
With Dutch Bros. Coffee opening in front of the doughnut shop, the Lees are looking forward to the future of Sprinkles Donuts.
“We’re really excited at the possibilities of attracting a whole new audience and introducing them to Sprinkles Donuts,” Hok said. “I mean … nothing is better than coffee, right?”
Sprinkles Donuts has been popular among customers with a variety of flavors and signature treats like doughnut ice cream sandwiches. The Lees make their own whipped cream and custard to fill the inside of doughnuts.
“They have a very classic take on the doughnut,” Hok said. “It comes with years of craft, years of mastering how to make the perfect dough.”
Hok said her favorite doughnuts are the classics like glazed doughnuts and maple or chocolate bars. Her parents have worked hard to find the perfect texture to please customers.
“They just love making delicious doughnuts and they love seeing everybody’s happy faces when they come in to get them,” she said. “They love what they do so they’re just really happy to be a part of the neighborhood.”
GO: Sprinkles Donuts, 10069 N. Maple Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
Details: (559) 434-0614
