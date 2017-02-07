Clovis News

February 7, 2017 11:31 AM

4-H kids blossom into community servants

By Colby Carreno

Blossom Trail 4-H

This past Christmas, Blossom Trail 4-H members adopted two families in need in the Clovis area for the holiday season.

The Blossom Trail 4-H members brought in all the donations and took a Saturday to wrap them. After that, we delivered them to the houses and the members said, “It was amazing to see the parents’ faces light up with joy.”

Not only was it fun, it was also great to feel good for something we have accomplished. Blossom Trail 4-H does many community service projects like this one as part of the club.

The kids also participated in Sight Night, where they donated glasses for people in need. Also, kids volunteer at animal shelters. The 4-H kids look forward to Valentines for Veterans coming this month.

Blossom Trail 4-H is a youth development program for children ages 5 to 19 in the Fresno and Clovis area. Details: ucanr.edu/sites/4-H-Fresno

Related content

Clovis News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When player scored goal in this little kids soccer match, both teams celebrated

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos