4-H kids blossom into community servants

This past Christmas, Blossom Trail 4-H members adopted two families in need in the Clovis area for the holiday season.
The Blossom Trail 4-H members brought in all the donations and took a Saturday to wrap them. After that, we delivered them to the houses and the members said, “It was amazing to see the parents’ faces light up with joy.”
Not only was it fun, it was also great to feel good for something we have accomplished. Blossom Trail 4-H does many community service projects like this one as part of the club.
The kids also participated in Sight Night, where they donated glasses for people in need. Also, kids volunteer at animal shelters. The 4-H kids look forward to Valentines for Veterans coming this month.
Blossom Trail 4-H is a youth development program for children ages 5 to 19 in the Fresno and Clovis area. Details: ucanr.edu/sites/4-H-Fresno
