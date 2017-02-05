Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Feb. 6: Tano

Say hello to one fun loving dog, Tano. He’s a German Shepherd blend who enjoys the company of dogs and humans alike. Tano does great playing with dogs in playgroup and enjoys roughhousing and chasing his friends until he’s all tuckered out. That’s when he starts sharing his kisses! Tano will plop down at the side of the yard and let his doggie friends pile on him and kiss him while they all take a break from the fun.
Tano thinks he’s a big lap dog and likes to snuggle up into an available lap if he can. Most of the time he doesn’t fit, so most of him will spill out over your knees. He’s only about 2 years old and appears to have had some training. He doesn’t tend to jump and does well on leash. Wanting a great family dog to take everywhere with you? Tano is just the right fit!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
