Out & About: Closetball 2017 at Clovis Senior Activity Center

Drag, pageantry and charity brought a large crowd to the Clovis Senior Activity Center on Jan. 21 for Closetball 2017: Super Queero, a fundraiser event for the oldest LGBTQ charity in Fresno, Imperial Dove Court.
“Drag has a long history that transcends culture, continent and consciousness,” said Imperial Dove Court Empress Isis de Luna. “Whether its ancient Rome, the geishas of Japan or Shakespeare, the longevity of drag is rooted in theater and art.”
At Closetball, professional drag sponsors helped transform individuals who had never dressed as the opposite gender into their drag alter ego -- with a one-hour time limit, de Luna explained.
The charity pageant also saw the sponsors compete for “bragging rights and recognition by the community as a talented artist and community supporter,” de Luna said.
The event raised more than $3,000, which will be used for grants to various charitable organizations within and outside the LGBTQ community in Fresno and Madera counties.
Imperial Dove Court’s next event will be Tranz Ball: Atlantis Odyssey, with doors opening at 6 p.m Saturday, Feb. 18 at Clovis Senior Activity Center. Cost is $15 pre-sale or $25 at the door. Details: www.idcfresno.org
Photos by Jessica Rogozinski
