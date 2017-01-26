Miss Winkles Pet of the Week: Lexi

Lexi is a young cattle dog/pit bull blend who really knows how to show off her athletic talents! She can get down low, play by rolling and sliding on the grass in front of her doggie buddies, or she can jump up high, jumping over and around them to get their attention and entice them to chase her. She loves to play chase!
Lexi is just over a year old and has been learning fast. She loves treats and knows how to sit. Her leash training is going well and she’s made a lot of improvement since she first arrived here at Miss Winkles.
Lexi has a lot of young-doggie energy, and is looking for a home where she can enjoy plenty of exercise. Other dogs, staff and volunteers have had a lot of fun working with her and learning her favorite things. She likes tennis balls and playing with other dogs. She still plays a bit rough, though practice with other dogs has helped her to mellow her playstyle to get her some more friends.
She is recommended for a family with children over 12 years old because of her rough ‘n’ tumble nature and enthusiastic affection. Ready to open your heart to a new pet and maybe a new running partner? Lexi is someone you should meet!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
