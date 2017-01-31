Business Organization of Old Town Clovis: Shop local for loved ones

I talk a lot about “shopping local” and no matter what time of year, it remains a central theme. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. I don’t know about you, but I love this holiday. It is a time to not only think of your sweetheart, your best friend, your children and your mom and dad, but it’s time to think of all those people in your life that mean so much to you.
In Old Town Clovis you can find a great piece of jewelry for your loved one, a baby doll for your granddaughter, sheet music for your child’s music teacher, fabric to start a quilt, a cute knit cap or teething ring for a new baby, a special good read for your friend of God, perfume or candle, a furniture painting class, a spa day, a yoga lesson, a vintage vase that would look great for a friend’s décor, a cowboy hat in preparation for the upcoming “cowboy season” in Old Town, a cool fossil for the rockhound in your family, a new bedroom set or loveseat for your sweetie, or my favorite, a new appliance — that may sound unromantic, but I can tell you from firsthand experience that getting the new washer/dryer or refrigerator is a very wonderful gift. For a list of stores in Old Town that carry these items visi twww.oldtownclovis.org.
I can go on and on. I am so proud of Old Town and all the things we offer. How about a date night to one our wonderful restaurants? Or even a trip through history; not everything has to have a cost. You can visit our wonderful museum for a history lesson and step back in time.
Speaking of our wonderful museum, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 25, there will be a reenactment of the famous bank robbery in Clovis. Harken back to 1924 and watch the bank robbers come into Clovis, hold up the bank (which is now the museum) and take off with $31,000. It is a real life melodrama that has been reenacted for many years. Details: oldtownclovis.org/great-clovis-bank-robbery-1924-2
February happens to be my favorite month of the year. Almond trees are budding and will be in full bloom at the end of the month . . . such a beautiful sea of pale pink throughout the Valley. How about photos in the wonderful orchards of almonds just west of Old Town? And then come to Old Town for shopping, dining, Fresno State ice cream, a superb cup of coffee or a great deli sandwich. And have you noticed our great brick walls throughout Old Town? There are several that are great backgrounds for photos. How about a romantic couple’s picture? A proposal? Oh, did I mention that we have a wonderful bridal boutique and tuxedo shop?
Our farmers are coming out in the rain and cold to provide a service to Clovis residents every Saturday morning at Fifth Street and Pollasky Avenue from 8 to 11:30 a.m. I have a special plea and that is asking you to support this Farmers Market. We started the market back in 2013 in order to make it easy for you to get your fresh fruits and veggies — year round! You can get farm fresh eggs, duck eggs, orange juice, nut butters, granola, dried fruit, nut brittles, pastries, breads, grass fed beef, lamb and pork sausage, locally grown and in-season fresh fruits and vegetables and flowers. Most mornings we have music from our Cuz’n Mel, who will brighten your day.
We hope you will join us for our events throughout the year in Old Town; you’ll find them listed here at oldtownclovis.org/clovis-calendar.
Carole Lester is the executive director of the Business Organization of Old Town Clovis (B.O.O.T.). She can be reached at carole@oldtownclovis.org.
