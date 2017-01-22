Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Jan. 23: Baby

Here’s Baby! This is one doggie who won’t be sneaking up on you. She’s a lumbering pit bull blend and she snorts and makes noises as she runs after toys and has fun in the yard. Baby can’t help her cute little snorts coming out, her lower jaw doesn’t match up with her top one, giving her an adorable overbite and a permanent grin. She has no trouble eating, however, and loves food in all its forms. Treats are a big highlight of her life.
Baby is a gentle sort of girl and, at about six years old, she wants nothing more than to have her own family. She needs to be an only dog, but loves children, and plays well with them when they visit her. She’d like a mellow sort of life, with long walks and some good company from a loving human all her own. Stop by and share your love, and maybe a few treats, with this happy, wiggly-tailed girl!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
