5 places to take your donations when you declutter this month

2:22 The most-read education stories of 2016 Pause

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

1:53 Dry well at East Porterville church helped pastor identify with drought-stricken community

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:06 Boxing class helps those with Parkinson’s disease

2:12 Humane Officers seek animal cruelty suspect after finding emaciated pit bulls

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines