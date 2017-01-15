Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Jan. 16: Dobby

1:02 Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' repeal promised by Republicans Pause

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:24 High-speed rail begins work on Fresno Trench near downtown

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:34 Gas-line rupture leads to evacuation of Orange Center school

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines