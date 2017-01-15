Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Jan. 16: Dobby

At 3 years old, this Doberman/hound mix is vibrant and full of energy. She’s the kind of girl that’s going to need plenty of outside and fun time in her new home. She likes to play fetch, too, but her independent side comes out in every game and inevitably she takes her toy off to toss and play her own game. Her favorite toy so far has been a rope with a ball attached in the middle. She can’t get enough of it at playtime.
Her name is Dobby, and she’s built much like a petite Doberman with hound-like floppy ears, and an adorable nub tail. She’s going to need a lot of space, because she enjoys running, and she can get a bit talkative if she’s cooped up too long. Dobby can get along with other dogs, but prefers not to share a home with them permanently. She’s an independent girl and likes to have her own space after a while. Short visits with doggie friends is all she asks.
If you’re looking for a smart pup with an athletic nature who can run like an Energizer battery — and make exercise a bit more fun for you in 2017 — Dobby is ready for some fun!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
