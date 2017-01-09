Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Jan. 9: Jean

Excited about life? Jean is! She’s one happy Domestic Short Hair kitty, and she can play all day long. Jean has the prettiest of coats with little orange and black hairs all over, and big golden eyes that are always alertly looking for someone to have some fun with. She can be found most of the day playing in our community cat room with guests, flying after mice (she loves the ones that rattle the best), and springing from shelf to shelf after teaser sticks. She’s incredibly outgoing, and handles other kitties well, though, she does prefer a home without doggies. She’s all about being the queen of her very own kitty castle. Jean is only about a year old, and has a lot of life to share with a new family. She can’t wait to meet new people, and wouldn’t mind a few visitors stopping by to say hello and throw some toy mice around the room for her to chase. She’s always the first one to greet guests when they make their way to our Kitty Korner, twining her way about feet and shoving her beautiful face into people’s hands for some petting.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: The Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
