Get to know: Scott Dority

Scott Dority is a Clovis-based licensed insurance broker and owner of Dority Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Since entering the insurance industry in 1987, his agency has provided the community, as well as clients throughout California, with top-rated insurance products and advice.
Dority and his staff have been recognized on multiple accounts as a top producing agency with excellence in customer service. From humble beginnings, the agency grew over 26 years to become one of the largest Farmers Insurance agencies in the Central Valley, a relationship that he chose to end in 2013.
Moving in a different direction, Dority felt limited in the firm’s ability to secure and market the kind of companies and coverage he believed his growing clientele needed and deserved. Today, Dority Insurance is now firmly established as an independent insurance agency.
Never forgetting its roots, Dority Insurance is still able offer its clients expertise with their personal insurance needs, although the primary focus is in the commercial insurance industry. Specializing in the worker’s compensation arena, Dority has recently rolled out its CompLogistics program.
Q (Sheldon Baker): Clarify the type of insurance and financial services your company offers.
A (Scott Dority): As an Independent insurance agency, we offer most lines of insurance, but specialize in the areas of worker’s compensation and group health. These are the two areas that I believe businesses are most vulnerable and have the greatest need for the type of services that we are committed to and uniquely equipped to handle. With that said, people with net worth need to make sure they are properly protected on their personal lines exposure, such as auto and homeowners, as well as life, health, disability and long-term care needs. It is important that these are done correctly, so we have staffed to make sure we can take care of those needs.
Q: Do you focus on a specific business sector?
A: Most of our clients are in the construction, automotive and restaurant industries. Recently, we have found a niche in the medical sector such as doctors’ offices, surgical centers and veterinary clinics. No matter what sector we are dealing with, we have found that business owners adopt and apply our logistical approach to their worker’s compensation and group benefits to help improve worksite safety, increase employee morale and retention and enjoy long-term predictable savings of their insurance premiums at the same time.
Q: Where might the most significant growth occur in the insurance industry in the next few years?
A: Probably not in any one particular coverage area, but rather in services. Businesses are experiencing a full-court-press of increasing litigation, regulations, and government oversight. Agencies that can guide and assist with lifting that burden from the employer have a significant opportunity to expand market share. Just quoting and selling insurance is not enough anymore. We are in the business of simplifying our clients’ lives and giving them the competitive advantage.
Q: As the owner operating a successful business, what keeps you up at night?
A: Fortunately, I have very few sleepless nights. On that occasion that I do, it is typically due to self-auditing as to where I am as a Christian, husband, father, friend and member of our community.
Q: What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization?
A: Model by example, honor God in everything we do and always do what is right for the client.
Q: Which is most important to your organization — mission, core values or vision?
A: I just firmly believe that we cannot out-give God. I have told my staff for years to just help people, and do not worry about selling insurance. We have found that if we help enough people our business grows. As a bonus, we get to go home every day feeling good about what we do. My belief is that if you always do what is right for both your clients as well as your company, success will follow.
Q: If you could sit next to anyone famous on a plane, who would it be and why?
A: I suppose Warren Buffett. He wants to win, and I can relate to that. I respect his business acumen, his commitment to philanthropy, and his humility.
Q: Why base your business in Clovis?
A: The firm recently moved into its newly purchased commercial insurance center in the heart of Old Town Clovis. I love this community, especially Old Town. I am proud to be part of it and I am committed to supporting the city any way I can.
