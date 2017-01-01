Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Jan. 2: Ginny

Ginny likes to learn new things. Her latest? Climbing the A-frame obstacle in our play yard here at Miss Winkles. At about a year-and-a-half old, you can imagine this girl has quite the drive to play and the youthfulness to play herself to exhaustion. She loves everything from playing with rope toys, tennis balls and stuffed toys to chasing after Frisbees. Really, everything goes! Ginny knows “sit,” and is learning “over” when referring to her A-frame obstacle. She hasn’t quite figured out the hoop jump and prefers to stand through it, making her look like a girl with a hoop skirt. Ginny definitely thinks she’s got that particular obstacle figured out. That’s when her goofy side shows itself. She always wants to please and will try to do what you ask, even if she doesn’t know what it is, especially if you are willing to share a treat, a toy or even a good belly rub as a reward.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
