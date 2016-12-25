Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Dec. 26: Major

He’s smart and full of vibrant, youthful energy. He’s named Major, and he’s an attentive young adult pit bull blend. At only a year old he still has a lot of learning to do, but he’s taken some good steps in his training and has learned “sit,” “down,” and is working on “leave it.” The last is the most important, since treats are his favorite thing in the world and motivate him to learn quickly. With Major’s energy, it is fun to watch him stomp about in water during the summer, splashing and playing and dropping tennis balls in his kiddie pool just so he can splash some more.
Major would be an adventurous and motivating workout partner with his constant energy and smiling face! So if an active dog is what you are looking for to make your New Year’s goals come true, check out our special boy, Major.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
