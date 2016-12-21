7 winter break boredom busters

We are two days away from the start of Winter Break for Clovis Unified and it’s time to start thinking about how to keep the kids from going stir-crazy. Here are a few places for them to let off some steam.
AMF Rodeo Lanes
Get the winter break rolling with a trip to AMF Rodeo Lanes at 140 Shaw Ave., near Minnewawa Avenue. The venue features 40 bowling lanes, free WiFi, an arcade and billiards tables.
The business is giving back through Jan. 3 with its annual Jingle Bowl fundraiser. One dollar from every purchase of a Kids Snack Box goes to Feeding America to fight hunger and help families in need.
Holiday hours are in effect, so check www.amf.com/location/amf-rodeo-lanes for availability.
Cal Skate
Slipping into a pair of roller skates and circling the rink with oldies music blaring can evoke nostalgia while enjoying Cal Skate Clovis with your kids. Established in 1973, the family skating center is still at 2881 Peach Ave.
The rink will be open for special Winter Break sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 4-6, in addition to regularly scheduled evening sessions. Admission and skate rental will cost $6; non-skating adults will be charged $1.
Retro Music Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Christian Music night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. There will be no New Year’s Eve Skate.
Details: www.calskateclovis.net
Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center
Who doesn’t remember a birthday party at this gem? Blackbeard’s has gotten a new look in recent months with some refurbishing at 4055 N. Chestnut Diagonal.
Sure, the weather is a little chilly, but you probably won’t notice when you’re having a blast on the Speedway Karts or breaking a sweat in the batting cages.
Three miniature golf courses are available and seniors 55 and older get to play for free every Monday — the perfect time for an outing with the grandparents.
For those seeking shelter from the bitter cold, the multi-level arcade is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and eves of holidays from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Details: www.blackbeardsfresno.com
Jungle Party House
Escape from the elements and go on an adventure at the Jungle Party House in Sierra Vista Mall. The business offers open play from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children 14 and under on the north side of the mall between Sears and Kohl’s. Admission is $9 for one child and $4 for additional siblings.
Children can enjoy the jungle gym, bounce house, arts and crafts, karaoke and dress-up, with Wii, air hockey, foosball and a pool table for kids on the older side.
Details: www.thejunglepartyhouse.com
MB2 Raceway
Head over to the east end of Sierra Vista Mall for indoor kart racing. Adult racers must be 12 years old and at least 57 inches tall; junior races are available for kids 48 inches and taller. Adult races are 14 laps and cost $23 each. A 9-lap junior race costs $20. The racetrack is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Details: www.mb2raceway.com
2Xtreme Trampoline Arena
Flying high on a trampoline — actually, an entire arena where the floor is made out of trampolines — is fun for the whole family. 2Extreme Trampoline Arena at 5940 E. Shields Ave. near Fowler Avenue boasts a dodgeball court and foam jump pit as well. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, six massage chairs await, where you can relax and watch the action.
An hour of jumping costs $8, or $10 for two hours. Every Wednesday the price is reduced to $6 per hour, all day long.
Details: www.2extremejumparena.com
Clovis trail system
When the weather warms up a bit midday, don’t forget about the Dry Creek Trail, Clovis Old Town Trail and more for a free, healthy adventure. Run, walk, bike, scoot or skate as a family down these paved trails that connect to several parks in the area.
Details: www.visitclovis.com/pdf/ClovisTrails.pdf
Clovis Unified students return to school on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Comments