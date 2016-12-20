Out & About: Wreaths Across America at Clovis, Academy and Red Bank cemeteries

It was a cold, chilly morning on Saturday, Dec. 17 — declared as National Wreaths Across America Day — as thousands of wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans at the Clovis Cemetery District, Academy Cemetery and Red Bank Cemetery.
For more than two decades, Wreaths Across America has maintained the mission to “remember, honor and teach.” The national organization has blossomed into an international phenomenon with the help of countless volunteers.
The annual ceremony is headquartered at the Arlington National Cemetery, but also implemented at thousands of cemeteries throughout the United States.
Details: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
