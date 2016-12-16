Clovis Unified superintendent: Humankind… be both

Humankind… be both.
What a powerful call to action, and what a timely message. When I saw the name of this initiative, launched this fall by our Clovis North educational team, it brought to mind the many wonderful examples I have witnessed recently of our students and employees showing kindness, dignity and respect toward each other.
So, as we pause to celebrate the holidays and reflect on the upcoming end to another calendar year, I wanted to share just a few of these heartwarming stories with readers. They are a great reminder that our future is bright.
In early November, students from Gateway High School participated in a statewide cross country meet against other alternative education schools. Gateway’s boys team won first place among all other teams, and the girls team came in second. What a great showing by these students!
But what was even more inspiring to me was the fact that, after finishing their own race, these students returned to the course to cheer on runners from other schools who had fallen behind and who were struggling to finish the race. They illustrated to schools from around California our core value of teaching kids to win with grace and lose with dignity.
At a recent character assembly at Buchanan High School, the speaker was asked about the relevance of recent professional athletes’ refusal to stand for the national anthem. His response was to talk about his own experience in seeing how the United States’ national anthem actually brings people together. In response to his comments, the entire student body spontaneously stood and broke into singing the national anthem all together.
At Clovis West High School, one of our teachers gave his tennis shoes away to a student with special needs because he didn’t have proper shoes to play in a Clovis United soccer team game. That alone was a great show of generosity, but what happened next was even better. Upon learning about the one teacher who gave up his shoes, another staff member started an effort to raise funds to buy shoes for other students in need. Within a day, enough money had been raised among staff to provide the entire Clovis United soccer team with proper shoes.
At Clovis North, I’ve been touched by the stereotype-breaking friendship that has been forged between the football team and the marching band. Every week the marching band supports the football players at their games. But this year, the football players have become avid supporters of the band. First, when they took to the stands after the school’s homecoming game to cheer on the band as they practiced their halftime show; and later when the football team attended the Golden State Tournament of Bands to cheer on their classmates. The football team even had special shirts made to support the band.
Speaking of homecoming, at Clovis East High School, one of the school’s homecoming king nominees was another of our students with special needs. He enrolled at the school just this year and has become a very popular part of the student body because of his positive, uplifting attitude on campus. In addition to playing on the school’s United soccer team, he was selected as a Homecoming King candidate. Though he didn’t win the crown, the student who was chosen for this honor was quick to remove the crown and share it with his classmate. Upon doing so, the entire student section of the stadium erupted into cheers and shouts of joy.
Students at Clovis High School showed their support of a classmate in a similar impromptu display during the school’s picture day. As students waited in the gymnasium for their annual yearbook pictures, one of our special needs students who is a teacher’s assistant in the class, began an imaginary game of basketball. It wasn’t long before our students were encouraging him with shouts of “MVP! MVP!” and when he celebrated an imaginary three-pointer, they joined in the celebration so he knew he truly was their most valuable player.
It was especially moving to hear this student’s parent say later that this reaction was not a surprise because her son has always been shown nothing but kindness and support by his peers and teachers in Clovis Unified. These displays of dignity and respect by our students and staff are indicative of the types of amazing things going on every day at our schools.
Our students are indeed inspiring, and are part of a generation who is making our future look bright!
Comments