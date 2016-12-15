Don’t miss the memories at Universal Studio’s Grinchmas celebration

For a few years now our little family of four has focused on spending money on experiences, not things — especially when it comes to birthdays and holidays.
Of course, I don’t mind buying souvenirs to remind us of those adventures, but you get the point.
We celebrated Christmas early this year with a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park my husband and I had been to as newlyweds. Ten years and two kids later, the experience was better than ever.
There is no greater joy to a thrill-seeking mom than her 6-year-old daughter’s broad smile and “let’s ride it again” attitude at the end of the Flight of the Hippogriff roller coaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Now is definitely the time to go to Universal Studios. Not only is Butterbeer being served hot in Hogsmeade (if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you know exactly what I mean; if you’re not, I bet you’ll still really love the hot Butterbeer) but Grinchmas is also being celebrated throughout the park through Jan. 1.
Start the day at the world-famous Studio Tour, including a Who-ville celebration on the backlot, then meet the Grinch, Max and other Who-ville characters around the Grinchmas Tree in Universal Plaza. The kiddos — and kids at heart — can decorate a holiday ornament and hang it on one of several smaller trees in the plaza and then join Cindy Lou Who as she reads the Dr. Seuss classic from which she hails, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The Grinchmas Tree is a miraculous thing to see. Very much in Seuss style, it is out-of-this-world tall with a bendy, twisty trunk. It is decorated with thousands of lights, which are lit by the Grinch himself every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Then, with the help of Hollywood magic, it snows for a few minutes, which my kids really enjoyed.
If you can only spend one day in the park, purchasing a Front of the Line (FOL) pass is worth it. A purple badge with a yellow star declaring “Gate A” gave us one-time front of the line access for each ride and attraction and priority seating at each show. That’s right, no waiting in lines!
Passholders are also treated to behind-the-scenes privileges at certain showings of Water World and Universal’s Animal Actors.
Without the FOL pass, the next best thing is to download the Universal Studios Hollywood app, which helps you keep track of wait times at various attractions, view a show schedule and have a map of the park at your fingertips to navigate your way to the restrooms, restaurants and shops.
We were most obsessed with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and spent nearly an hour casting spells with our interactive wands.
Other sections of the park include Super Silly Fun Land from the “Despicable Me” movies (Minions everywhere!); AMC’s “The Walking Dead” walk-through attraction; and Springfield, featuring all of your favorite settings from “The Simpsons.
My husband and I ordered Duff beers at Moe’s Tavern while the kids answered Moe’s phone, taking prank calls from Bart and Lisa and yelling out to amused guests, “Is there a Seymour here? Last name Butz.”
The Lower Lot holds the boarding station for the 50-minute Studio Tour; Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, a roller coaster; Jurassic Park: The Ride, a boat journey with an 80-foot drop at the end; and Transformers 3D: The Ride, a virtual coaster.
Watching my 4-year-old son white-knuckle the lap bar during the entire Transformers 3D: The Ride and then bravely say, “I liked that ride, Mom,” while strolling down the park’s Lower Lot with extra swagger in his step is a memory that will be permanently engraved in my soul.
It reaffirms my inclination to skip the “stuff” and make memories, instead.
