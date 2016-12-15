Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Dec. 19: Apollo

Look at these big brown eyes! These loving looks are from Apollo, a Shepherd blend with a stocky, short body and tank-like muscles. Apollo is about to turn a year old and he’s still got puppy energy. He loves to chase tennis balls (his favorite), and even enjoys when we launch them out of the ball launcher so they fly long and far.
He has recently learned that bringing them back to you makes the game even better, and has made fetch his main pastime. Apollo is looking for a home without kitties or small doggies, though he does well with social larger-breed dogs who can handle his rough-n-tumble style.
As a young boy he is exuberant to learn, and he learns fast, especially with treats or toys to help him. He is doing well with his leash training and is ready to find someone willing to teach him more — lots more! Swing on through and toss a ball for this fun-loving pup.
