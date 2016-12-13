Building Industry Association honors Clovis city councilman Harry Armstrong

The Building Industry Assocation of Fresno/Madera counties honored recently retired Clovis city councilman Harry Armstrong at its annual membership dinner this month.
Armstrong was recognized for his commitment to seeking good planning for the betterment of the community and enriching the region with strong, vibrant neighborhoods during his more than 50 years of service to the City of Clovis.
“Councilman Armstrong’s contributions to Clovis are unparalleled and our community owes him a debt of gratitude,” said BIA board chairman Brent McCaffrey. “When you start listing his contributions and recognize his decades of dedication to the City of Clovis, one realizes why the BIA selected to honor former councilman Armstrong. Harry has left a lasting, positive impact on our community with his numerous accomplishments that include Clovis Community Medical Center, Old Town Clovis, Highway 168, the city’s Research and Technology Park, Clovis police and fire departments’ headquarters and the city’s Civic Center, among others.”
A room at the new Clovis Senior Activity Center that is planned near Clovis Avenue and 3rd Street will be named for Armstrong, McCaffrey said.
First elected to the Clovis City Council in 1970, Armstrong won re-election 11 times and served as mayor five times.
