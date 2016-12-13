Clovis Senior in the Spotlight: Peggy Bridges

I have been Peggy Bridges for 51 years. But I was named Peggy Tinkler 71 years ago when I was born June 21, 1945 in Clovis. Dr. Lose delivered me on a hot summer night in his clinic in the Clovis Hotel. My mom and dad, Virgil and Marge Tinkler, had moved to California from Oklahoma as youngsters and married young.
My older brother Ron and I grew up here in Clovis in what I recall as an ideal, safe, happy environment. We both attended Weldon Elementary School and Clovis High. Ron graduated in 1959 where he met his future wife, Ellen Hopkins. I graduated in 1963.
After attending Fresno State for a few semesters, I married Brady Bridges in 1965. Brady was a friend of my brother and was around our house often. But the five-year age difference was obvious at ages 13 and 18. A few years later after a stint in the army, Brady came home from Germany and found an 18-year-old me. We were married two years later.
Brady’s parents were Lloyd and Olga Bridges. Lloyd was a genuine cowboy from Texas and worked at Clovis High as head custodian. Olga started and ran the Clovis Merchants Association and worked for the Clovis Rodeo Association for many years.
My dad was a pilot and ran aircraft maintenance ships for years before joining the FAA. My mom worked in a local pharmacy. They spent many years traveling in various motor homes.
I spent many happy days surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins. These included Jack and Veva Tinkler, Stan and Mozelle Cate, Sam and Faye Coffee, Glen and Lillie Horton and lots of cousins.
Brady and I married in the Methodist Church in Clovis. We have lived in or near this town for many years. I worked for Fresno County schools as a special education teaching assistant. After 25 years doing something I loved, I retired with many great memories.
Brady graduated from Fresno State with a teaching credential and taught music for almost 40 years. He started and played in several great bands including the “Swing Shift.” He still plays often and belongs to several musical groups.
We have two wonderful children. The oldest is Beth, married to J.D. Blair. She kept her dad’s last name and is known far and wide as Beth Bridges. She’s a published author, loves to run and is working, (and loving it) for a local IT company.
Our son Larry is a director for Channel 47. He lives close to us and is always there to help his mom and dad. Larry gave me something, several in fact, I’d wanted for many years – four beautiful grandchildren, three wonderful stepdaughters and our only grandson, Tyler. They are all great kids and we are so lucky to have them in our lives.
Traveling with Beth is one of the great joys of my life. We have had many great adventures, including a trip to China. That was something! Seeing the Great Wall and the Forbidden City … wow!
I love playing the piano and started at age 7 taking lessons from Mrs. Reavis. I play every day and it helps me relax. With all the music Brady plays, our house is always filled with happy sounds.
The other thing that makes me happy is crafting. I have a great group of friends I’ve been making things with for 40 years.
I’ve been retired for a few years now and have truly enjoyed my life. I go to the Clovis Senior Activity Center for an exercise class five days a week and enjoy many great activities.
I have this wonderful group of close friends who have stuck with me through thick and thin and I love all of them.
My husband Brady has made my life exciting with very few dull moments. I love him very much.
To all the wonderful people in my life: thank you and I’m looking forward to a lot more life.
Comments