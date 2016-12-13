Mark your calendar for these holiday happenings in Clovis and Fresno

A break for the holidays
▪ The three weeks of winter recess runs Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Fresno State students.
▪ Fresno Unified School District starts winter break on Monday, Dec. 19. FUSD students return to class on Monday, Jan. 9.
▪ Clovis Unified School District starts winter break on Monday, Dec. 26. CUSD students return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
▪ Hanukkah — an eight-day festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, purity over adulteration and spirituality over materiality — starts on Saturday, Dec. 24 and ends on Sunday, Jan. 1.
▪ Kwanzaa — a week-long celebration that honors African heritage in African-American culture — runs Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1.
▪ Christmas — a religious and cultural celebration that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ — falls on Sunday, Dec. 25.
▪ New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1.
Do you want to see a snowman?
Santa Claus Lane presented by Clovis Festival of Lights at Ladera Ranch will host Disney’s “Frozen” night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
About 160,000 Christmas lights are synced to music, and on this special walking-only night, the lights will dance to seven songs from the popular movie. The light show encompasses 16 houses in the 3100 block of Indianapolis Avenue.
Details: www.clovisfestivaloflights.com
Joy to the table
Elephant Bar Restaurant, a Fresno scratch kitchen, will donate a portion of proceeds on a special three-course meal to Community Food Bank through Dec. 24. Visitors to the restaurant at 7965 N. Blackstone Ave. can enjoy the meal for $20, which includes one of three appetizers, one of five entrees and a choice of dessert. Each month, Community Food Bank serves over 280,000 people struggling with hunger.
Gingerbread Wonderland
Central Valley Children’s Services Network is hosting its annual Gingerbread Wonderland in Sierra Vista Mall, where families can purchase gingerbread cookies and houses to decorate on-site through Dec. 18.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $5, giving purchasers a chance to win a child-size gingerbread playhouse for their backyard.
Details: (559) 456-1100 or www.cvcsn.org
MEET AND GREET
Pat Hunter And Janice Stevens present Gallery II Friends from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 23 at Gallery II on Shaw Avenue near Fruit Avenue.
Meet local artists including Margie Brocks, Lynda Bulla, Dan Burton, Kathryn Cannon, Mindy Chakov, Barbara Cox, Pauline Emmert, Laverne Gudgel, Doug Hansen, Don Hodges, Suzana Montana, Carol Hoover, Holly Hunter, Karen Moore, Judy Pierre, Carolyn T. Linn, Clio Lahanas, Maggui Ledbetter, Linda Alexander, Cheri Plant, Debbie Plattner, Paul Pratt, Mary Rystad-Smith, Georgia Sano, Trinette Wallace, Carole Anderson, Janet Tanaka, Connie Scarborough, Tisha Schafer, Lydia Villane, and Cherie Wilcox.
Details: (559) 222-4443,
www.gallery2fresno.com
Ahoy, mateys!
Don’t miss the Pirates of the Cure-i-bbean 5K Booty Run on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Woodward Park.
The annual fundraiser is held to promote awareness of blood-related cancers like leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. It also serves to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Specifically, the Relay for Life team named the Pirates of the Cure-i-bbean.
The course starts and finishes at the Mountain View Shelter. Participants will feast their eyes on the incredible views of the Shinzen Japanese Garden and the San Joaquin River.
The adventure starts at 9 a.m. so don’t be late — or you’ll have to walk the plank. Details:
www.piratebootyrun.com
