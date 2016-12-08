Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Dec. 5: Cici

Who’s your sidekick? If you are looking for a new friend to be with you and make your day a little brighter, Cici could be the buddy you are looking for. She’s a sleek black Labrador Retriever blend, about 2 years old, who is looking for a human to be her superhero. Her one request is that you have a knack for throwing tennis balls!
This Labrador is an absolutely charming goofball and she can’t get enough of playing fetch. Her world revolves around the sport. She will play until she’s all tuckered out, and then, it’s time for this furry girl to visit the water. She’s not just drinking it either, she absolutely loves it, and splashes about like it’s the middle of summer.
Cici is mostly focused on her human buddies (let’s face it, doggies can’t throw a ball for her), though, we have found that she can be quite friendly when it comes to her canine friends. So, if you’ve got room on your bench for a fearless follower to bring some light to your day, come on in and toss around a ball for Cici. She’s got nothin’ but smiles for you.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
