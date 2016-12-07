Pooch parade was a hit; get ready for fur-ever Santa photos

Families participated in the “dress up” event for their beloved dogs of every size and color on Oct. 29 inside the Sierra Vista Mall. Those participating in the costume parade donated $5 each to share in the Halloween event. All of the donations go back to benefit Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis. Thanks to our entrants!
As we turn now toward the holidays, Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is getting ready to host holiday photos with Santa in the Adoption Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Pet parents can pose for photos for a nominal fee (or $20 per group) with “StarDog Photography.” (www.stardogs.smugmug.com)
If you are looking for a gift of a pet this holiday season, we encourage you to purchase a Miss Winkles gift certificate for friends or family instead. This allows for the best possible match between “fur-ever” friends.
C.A.R.E. donations are welcomed to help with the cost of vet visits. http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MissWinklesGiving
Thank you for visiting the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, and we wish you the happiest of holidays!
