Out & About: Children’s Electric Christmas Parade in Old Town Clovis

Flatbed trucks, cars, animals and people adorned in flashing Christmas lights made their way through Old Town Clovis on Dec. 5 for the annual Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. The decades-long tradition started by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce has been hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis for 11 years.
The parade was made up of more than 95 unique entries including Girls Scout and Boy Scout troops, veteran groups, intermediate and high school bands, horses, businesses, antique cars and even some llamas.
For those who missed it, the hour-long parade can be viewed at http://cmac.tv/show/?id=3693
Photos by Jessica Rogozinski
View additional photos at www.clovisindependent.com
Comments