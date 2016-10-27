One Enchanted evening to kick off the holiday season in Old Town Clovis

November is here! This is the time of year Old Town starts to transform into a winter wonderland (without the snow). One Enchanted Evening is our kickoff for the holidays and takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. It is a very special night that now attracts people from many parts of California.
Thanks to our sponsor, Educational Employees Credit Union, we will have two horse-drawn carriages for folks to take a spin around Old Town, a tradition for 13 years. It’s a night to relax and enjoy the ambiance of a small town -- think “slowing down” and enjoying an evening of old fashioned and simple fun.
EECU employees will be serving up hot cocoa on Pollasky Avenue, carolers and performers will be walking the streets singing your favorite carols and the Sierra Model A Club will line up their vintage cars on Pollasky.
Each participating merchant has a drawing that you can enter to win Old Town Scrip for $250, $150 & $100 for shopping in Old Town. You’ll find entry forms at the participating merchant stores. Hint: print labels to apply to the entry forms including name, phone and email address, which makes it easy to complete the forms at more than 20 stores.
One Enchanted Evening provides a great small town atmosphere with welcoming merchants serving up libations and food, and while it is a nostalgic, step back in time activity for families, you’ll find a new “tech” atmosphere as well. Pokémon Go seems to be themed for the holidays. Currently there is a promotion going on for Halloween. We expect that to continue through the holidays. Old Town rocks a lot of Pokémon activities! We love that families can enjoy a variety of activities in Old Town and are safe while enjoying time in our small town.
The holiday activities continue through the end of December. Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club puts on one of the best parades in the Valley. The Children’s Electric Light Parade is one exciting, electric event. It takes place on the first Saturday in December at nightfall. Plan to spend the day here -- you can find your seats early and shop and dine in Old Town prior to the parade. Believe me, your kids are going to love this parade!
Horse-drawn carriage rides continue from the day after Thanksgiving (Friday) and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the weekend before Christmas. The rides are free to the public and we thank our sponsors for making this possible. If you would be interested in being a sponsor for the carriage rides, please contact the Business Organization of Old Town at (559) 298-5774.
Please remember to shop local this holiday season. We appreciate your business and support!
Comments