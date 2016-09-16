Newest EECU branch open for business on Clovis West’s campus

Educational Employees Credit Union will celebrate the grand opening of its newest branch — on the Clovis West High School campus — with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.
The full service branch is staffed by EECU employees and students who are enrolled in Clovis Unified’s banking and finance Career Technical Education (CTE) pathway. A $1.5 million state Career Technical Education Grant and an additional $1.5 million in Measure A funds were used to build the on-campus branch and refurbish existing facilities — including classrooms and a new student store — to be used by the program.
The 23 students enrolled in the pathway staff the branch and also take courses related to business and finance. They attended 80 hours of training over the summer to prepare for their roles as student financial service representatives (FSRs), said Clovis West junior Jordan Herndon.
The student FSRs work behind the counter as tellers and also assist EECU staff with other bank transactions, like loans.
“From the first day we were open we had members using the facility,” said Jim Lowe, EECU’s director of marketing. “There’s really been a full activity of all our financial services.”
The branch saw light traffic in its first weeks of operation, Herndon said, but all of the students have been given the opportunity to work the teller line. He explained the class is split into groups who staff the branch during operating hours, with some students working in the branch while others are in the classroom.
“Every other week we fluctuate,” he said. “When we’re not in the branch we’re actively learning how to manage a paycheck from month to month, how to calculate federal withholding [taxes], learning how to establish credit as young adults and set up an (individual retirement account.)
“It’s really opened our eyes to possible career paths we might want to choose,” he added. “Even if we don’t it’s amazing work experience we can keep with us for the rest of our lives.”
The on-campus branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. The ATM is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
