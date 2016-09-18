Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Sept. 19: Chrissy

What do blue eyes, a long nose, and cream-colored fur all have in common? A dog named Chrissy. She’s got the gift of a beautiful smile, and a funny personality that make her a great dog to be around. Chrissy is about 2 years old, and she sure can run fast and bound like a Whippet (maybe there’s a little of that in her?) She’s a medium-sized gal at about 40 pounds and looks like she may also have some Australian Cattledog in her.
Chrissy has recently been introduced to our large dog playgroup and she can start out a bit selective with her doggie buddies, but warms up and loves to run, chase — and be chased by — furry friends.
Chrissy is looking for an active home to take her out for adventures. She’s an athletic gal with a love for speed, so she’d like to find herself a running partner or trail buddy with whom she can enjoy some new challenges. She’s all ready to take on the excitement of home life, so come and meet Chrissy today!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
Comments