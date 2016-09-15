The journey beyond X’s and O’s: Clovis High’s Hammond works to shape young lives

2:09 Tulare County Fair starts its five-day run Pause

2:24 Guinness world record set for longest golf club. It's really long.

2:34 Hanson, Ashjian on opposite sides over Measure X

2:18 Brewer unveils changes for Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno

1:41 Fresno City TE Adam Becker talks about his hockey playing days

3:14 Gov. Jerry Brown signs climate change bills in Fresno

8:06 Who will win an Emmy? Rick picks his favorite comedies

0:50 Pursuit suspect weeps

2:40 How well do you know Tupac's songs?

1:35 NFL players join Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest