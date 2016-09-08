Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Sept. 12: Harley

Harley gives everyone a big hello, because he’s always excited to go out for some fun! Harley is a lean and rather exuberant young pit bull blend at about a year-and-a-half old. He has a lot of things on his “likes” list, including food, playtime, toys and some other dogs, too.
Harley is looking for a very active family who is ready to have a good time. He enjoyed having a family before, but they didn’t have enough time for his exercise needs, so he does need someone who’s ready to go out and bike or hike or run. His family did a lot of training with Harley, so he is already housebroken and is crate-trained as well. He does prefer a bigger space and would like to have a big backyard in his new home.
He does well on a leash and we have been working with him with other dogs as well. He has found many dogs that he likes to play with, but is particular to medium and big, very social dogs. He will jump over his playmates and run as fast as he possibly can to get them to chase him until they are all worn out and ready for a nap.
Harley has shown that he is very food motivated (he particularly likes hotdogs) and learns quickly with treats around. He absolutely loves splashing and playing in the water in our kiddie pool. It’s all good for Harley if he has a bit of water to cool off from the summer heat.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
