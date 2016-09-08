Local veterinarian to offer free education at Vet Talk this Saturday

Veterinarians from Waterhouse Animal Hospital will offer their knowledge and services to the community at monthly education sessions at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center beginning Sept. 10.
They want to give back to the community by giving pet owners valuable information about how to be better “pet parents” to their furry family members.
Dr. Meg Warner, DVM will give a Vet Talk on Saturday, Sept. 10 that will highlight ways to safely exercise with your pets in the Valley heat.
Dr. Cheryl Waterhouse, DVM will give a Vet Talk on Saturday, Oct. 22 and will discuss medical complications that can result from pets eating common household items.
Mark your calendar and take advantage of this free opportunity to meet with local veterinarians at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10 and Oct. 22. Each Vet Talk will include a question and answer session. Space is limited.
Contact Erin Ford-Horio, (559) 324-2476, with any questions.
