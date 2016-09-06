Military band to play popular film scores at fall concert

5:01 Fresno State coach Tim DeRuyter weekly news conference Week 2 vs Sacramento State Pause

2:36 Hundreds line up for Labor Day Breakfast at Fresno Fair

3:53 Former Fresno City football players send congrats to Tony Caviglia

2:19 'Chopped Junior' contestant shares some of her secrets

1:41 50 artists, 50 interpretations of one woman

3:13 Madera County residents protest Austin Quarry at highways 41 and 145

3:56 40-year anniversary of the Bee Four: Two recall jail time

4:19 Sheriff speaks after two officers shot at Fresno County Jail

2:37 Jail shooting witness: 'Tragedy for Fresno'

1:25 Prep football: Another Segura rescues Mendota