Military band to play popular film scores at fall concert

Renowned composer John Williams is the man behind such recognizable music scores as the theme to “Star Wars” and melodies from “Home Alone,” “Hook” and “Harry Potter.”
On Sept. 18, the Sounds of Freedom Military Concert Band will perform “The Music of John Williams” for its fall concert.
The performance will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18 in Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St. Admission is free.
The unique musical experience will include some of the bold and timeless film score melodies from “Hook,” “Home Alone,” “Harry Potter,” “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” and “The Patriot”.
A musical tapestry of Williams’ works will include poignant musical strains from “Lincoln,” to the brass and bold music of Williams’ most requested titles “March from 1941,” through the tension and anticipation of battle in “Midway March” ending with the soaring and tender moments of “Superman’ The Movie.”
The Williams musical genre also includes the commissioned works for the Summer Olympic Games in 1984, 1988 and 1996 and the 2002 Winter Games.
The Sounds of Freedom Military Concert Band will take flight with four exciting and dynamic movie themes that are full of adventure at conquering the skies and galaxies including melodies from “E.T.”; “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone”; “Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace” and “Star Wars Main Title.”
The concert will also highlight Williams’ jazz roots with a medley that includes “Cantina Band from Star Wars, the main theme from “Catch Me If You Can” and the World War II-era “Swing, swing, swing” from 1941.
The band will also honor our military with a salute to the armed forces and conclude with a remembrance of those who have who paid the ultimate price with “Hymn to the Fallen” from the film score, “Saving Private Ryan.”
