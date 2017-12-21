Community

74-year-old man dies in house fire near Shaw and Marks avenues

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

December 21, 2017 08:15 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:29 PM

A fire that struck just after midnight took the life of a 74-year-old man Thursday near Shaw and Marks avenues, the Fresno County Coroner confirmed.

The victim was identified as Robert Machado. The Fresno Fire Department reported that the blaze erupted about 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Rialto Avenue, blocks away from a Fresno fire station. A fire spokesman said that a second person was taken to the hospital, but there was no information about the condition of that victim. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters endured a busy night in the city. Another fire at West Chennault and North McCaffrey avenues in northwest Fresno broke out shortly before 6 a.m., and two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A candle apparently started the blaze, prompting firefighters to issue a caution about open flames in homes.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

