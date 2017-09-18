Fresno’s Poverello House granted $1 million for renovations

The Poverello House, built in 1945, will be awarded a $1 million grant on Thursday.
Assembly Member Joaquin Arambula and his staff secured the grant from the State of California’s Department of Social Services, according to a news release.
A new food warehouse, operations center and community housing improvements are some of the $2.5 million in renovations the Poverello House has been working on since the start of the year.
The Poverello House has been serving the central San Joaquin Valley since the late 1970s, providing free services to the homeless and those in need. Some of the services provided are: overnight shelter for men and women, men’s residential and rehabilitation programs and health and dental care.
Arambula and Poverello House executive director Cruz Avila will present the grant at the Poverello House (412 F St. Fresno, CA 93706) at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
