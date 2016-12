40-year anniversary of the Bee Four: Two recall jail time

Former Fresno Bee reporter Joe Rosato and former executive editor George Gruner talk about going to jail after refusing to reveal the source of grand jury testimony in 1976. Rosato, Gruner, reporter Bill Patterson and former city editor James H. Bort Jr., known as the Bee Four, were jailed for 15 days until the judge decided the newsmen would never reveal their source.