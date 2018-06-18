CHP says DUI driver caused Cutler crash that killed woman, unborn child

The California Highway Patrol reported that a fatal head-on crash Friday night near Cutler that took the life of a woman and her unborn child was caused by a Visalia man under the influence of alcohol.
The CHP said the collision took place at 9:25 p.m. as David Paul Edma, 24, of Visalia was southbound on Highway 63 south of Avenue 392 when he crossed into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle. Edma's Ford Escape crashed into a GMC Sierra driven by Oscar Guzman, 29, of Orosi. The pregnant woman, also 29, was pinned in the GMC and was extricated by firefighters, as was Edma from the Escape.
The woman and her child died at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Edma was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, as were Guzman and three juvenile passengers. Edma, Guzman and one of Guzman's passengers were reported to have sustained major injuries.
Edma was to be charged with felony DUI, the CHP said.
