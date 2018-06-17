Two-alarm Fresno house fire is under control. 33 firefighters were on scene

Thirty-three Fresno firefighters combined to bring a house fire under control Sunday evening.
The first crews arrived on the 4000 block of East San Gabriel Avenue, just east of Cedar Avenue and south of Shaw Avenue, just before 5 p.m. and called a second alarm.
By 5:20 p.m units had the fire under control. One person was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
