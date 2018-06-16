72-year-old missing hiker found safe in Sequoia National Park

A 72-year-old Southern California man was found safe Saturday afternoon after he had been missing three days in Sequoia National Park.
Thomas Jackman of Sun Valley was found by a California Air National Guard helicopter crew in the area of Lunch Meadow around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jackman was airlifted to the Command Post at Black Rock Station and was reunited with his lifelong friend and hiking partner, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said.
Jackman and his partner had set off Wednesday on their hike from near Sherman Pass Road in the Domeland Wilderness area. Shortly after the hike began, Jackman hurt his knee near Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail, his hiking partner told park officials. The partner told Jackman to stay put while he went to get help, but when he returned, Jackman was gone.
On Thursday, Jackman's partner alerted the U.S. Forest Service that his friend was missing and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office was notified.
Officials began searching for Jackman at 3:30 p.m. Thursday by foot and aircraft. The search ramped up Friday and into Saturday.
