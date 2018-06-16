This officer stopped traffic so a family of geese could cross the road

What do you do when a flock of geese gets in your way? You let them, according to Clovis police.
Clovis police posted a video to their social media Friday of a pack of geese slowly plodding across Sunnyside Avenue. They were organized in a straight line so the two bigger geese guarded the ends while many smaller geese filed across the road in between. There were at least 20, according to the video shared online.
Clovis police said it was "just another day" for one of their officers who stopped traffic and turned on his emergency lights as the family of geese began making their way onto the road.
Their reason for crossing the road? Clovis police said on Facebook that the geese were on their way to a ponding basin on the other side.
The video quickly got attention online, drawing awes and thank yous from people on Facebook and Twitter. "We protect and serve all residents, even those with feathers," reads a caption in the video.
One person who commented on Facebook noticed there was no crosswalk and considered the actions by the geese to be jaywalking. Clovis police replied and said that, in fact, the geese were not breaking any laws. They promised to explain jaywalking to their followers in a later post.
There are many reasons why the chicken crossed the road, but now we know why these geese did the same. And they can count on the support of their local police department.
