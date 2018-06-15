72-year-old Southern California man missing in Sequoia National Park

A 72-year-old man is missing in Sequoia National Park, officials say.

Thomas Jackman of Sun Valley in Southern California was last seen Wednesday when he suffered a knee injury and his hiking partner went to get help.

The pair had set off from near Sherman Pass Road in the Domeland Wilderness area. Shortly after the hike began, Jackman hurt his knee near Woodpecker Trail and Dark Canyon Trail, his hiking partner told park officials. The partner told Jackman to stay put while he went to get help, but when he returned, Jackman was gone.

The hiking partner then walked back to the Woodpecker trailhead in case Jackman decided to make the walk back himself, but he was not there, either. His partner stayed there overnight in case Jackman showed up.

On Thursday, Jackman's partner alerted the U.S. Forest Service that his friend was missing and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office was notified.

Officials began searching at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and a rescue helicopter crisscrossed the region into the night. A deputy stayed overnight at the trailhead until the rest of the search-and-rescue team arrived.

That team set out at 8:30 a.m. Friday and covered 10 to 12 miles. A National Guard Air Unit flew over the area until 6 p.m. and efforts will continue Saturday.

Jackman was last seen carrying a red backpack and wearing a blue and gray shirt and hiking boots.