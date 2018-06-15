Senior volunteers: They provide key assistance to the CHP

Are you retired and have a desire to serve your community? The CHP maintains a Senior Volunteer Program that is continuously looking for motivated civilians who would like to make a positive impact in their community.
The program allows for qualified individuals to lend their knowledge, skills, talents and wisdom to the CHP. The CHP has more than 900 dedicated senior volunteers who currently serve in 90 area offices throughout the state. Last year, our senior volunteers contributed 193,254 hours of service, which equates to a monetary value of more than $5.4 million! Over the course of my career, I have had the pleasure of working alongside several dedicated senior volunteers. Getting to know each volunteer and listening to the stories that have led them to the CHP is amazing. I have had the privilege of getting to know one of Central Divisions greatest treasures, Mrs. Sally Bartlett.
I first met her while I was assigned to the Los Banos office. Mrs. Bartlett is well known and loved by the CHP employees who work in the Los Banos, Merced, Madera and Fresno offices. In 2017, she logged in more than 900 hours to the Fresno CHP office alone and was recently promoted to the rank of senior volunteer sergeant. What makes Mrs. Bartlett’s story so special is not just the countless hours she dedicates to the department and her community, but the fact she has been a part of the CHP family for over six decades. Mrs. Bartlett is the wife of retired CHP Sgt. Bob Bartlett, who passed away in 2012. Mrs. Bartlett honors her late husband’s memory by wearing his blue CHP tie, and given her recent promotion she will be having his sergeant stripes sewn onto her uniform.
Mrs. Bartlett understands better than most how demanding a career in law enforcement can be not only on officers but their families, especially during the holidays. We all look forward to her home-baked goods.
The task of a senior volunteer varies depending on the needs of the office they will be serving, their preference and skill set of each volunteer. The program follows four general categories: Administration, public affairs, volunteer use of CHP owned vehicles and occasional ride-alongs with uniformed officers. The program contributes greatly to the CHP's community outreach efforts, as well as enhancing operational efficiency and public service.
Ready to enlist? Volunteers need to meet the following requirements:
▪ Must be 55 years of age or older.
▪ Must be able to work at least four hours a week.
▪ Have a clean driving record with no felony convictions.
▪ Be able to pass a background check.
▪ Complete the CHP Senior Volunteer Training Program.
▪ Must sign a statement of professional ethics.
If you are interested in becoming a CHP Senior Volunteer, please contact your local CHP office and speak with the coordinating officer. They will determine if the office is currently offering the program and if so, they will get you started on becoming our newest CHP Senior Volunteer.
